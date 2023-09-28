Planning Commission’s chief economist resigns

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission’s Chief Economist, Dr Nadeem Javaid, has resigned from his office.
The government has accepted his resignation and he will be relieved on September 30, 2023. “The Chief Economist has resigned and will be relieved with effect from September 30, 2023,” top official sources confirmed while talking to The News here on Wednesday. The Economist Group comprises senior officials. It is to be seen who will be given the charge of chief economist. One senior economist Zafar Ul Hasan, belonging to the Economist Group, has been performing duties as Joint Chief Economist in the Planning Ministry at the moment.
