LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council is celebrating Eid Milad with unwavering devotion and profound reverence. Throughout the week, a series of programmes have been organised to express love and admiration for the Prophet. A Mehfil-e-Samaa was held in which the renowned Qawwal Tahir Parvez, along with his colleagues, bestowed the audience with the divine melodies of Qawwali. Their performance not only rekindled the faith of those in attendance but also received wholehearted applause. The young talents of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts enthusiastically participated in a Naat gathering, offering their heartfelt prayers and praises to the Prophet (PBHU). On the occasion, the Executive Director of Alhamra emphasised the profound love that today's youth have for their beloved Prophet (PBUH). He expressed his commitment to Alhamra's enduring mission of spreading goodness and illumination through the expression of love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).