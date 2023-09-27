 
Wednesday September 27, 2023
Eight electrocuted in rain-lashed Cape Town

By AFP
September 27, 2023

CAPE TOWN: Eight people, including four children, died by electrocution in two slums after torrential rains lashed Cape Town, South African authorities said on Tuesday.

The deaths occurred on the outskirts of the southern port city, its disaster risk management unit said on Tuesday. Local media reports said the electrocutions were caused by illegal power connections. Many people in informal settlements around Cape Town live in makeshift homes built with corrugated iron sheets.