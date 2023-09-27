Babar expresses resolve to conquer cricketing world

LAHORE: The national team’s all format Captain Babar Azam Tuesday expressed his resolve to conquer the cricketing world in India.

At a pre-departure press conference at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Babar discussed various aspects of their preparation for the World Cup.

Babar began by highlighting the high morale within the team and expressed their determination to perform well in the World Cup. He requested the nation's support and prayers for their journey.

Addressing the question of touring India, Babar mentioned that while most of the players have not played in India before, they are not feeling excessive pressure. “We have conducted research on the conditions and believe they are similar to those in other Asian countries,” he said.

Reflecting on their performance in the recent Asia Cup, Babar acknowledged the mistakes and discussed the lessons learned both individually and as a team.

He emphasised that the World Cup is a different tournament, and they are planning accordingly. The captain refrained from commenting on specific combinations until they assess the conditions in India.

When asked about their World Cup goals, Azam mentioned that reaching the top four is the first goal, but the ultimate aim is to win the tournament. He noted that they did not have sufficient time for a pre-tournament camp, as they wanted the players to have a break and return refreshed with a hunger for victory.

Regarding recent distractions and controversies, Azam stated that they focus on blocking out external boo and maintain their attention on the game. On the topic of Naseem Shah's absence from the World Cup squad, Babar expressed regret and acknowledged Shah's contributions, particularly when bowling alongside Shaheen Afridi. Hasan Ali was chosen as a replacement due to his experience, he said.