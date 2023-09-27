 
September 27, 2023
Newspost

Carbon credits

September 27, 2023

Carbon credits are part of the world’s efforts to reduce climate change by reducing carbon emissions. By participating in carbon credits schemes, Pakistan can reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions, which is necessary to mitigate climate change.

We can earn carbon credits by developing renewable energy and improving energy efficiency.

Ahsan Ul Haq Shaikh

Kasur