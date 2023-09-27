Carbon credits are part of the world’s efforts to reduce climate change by reducing carbon emissions. By participating in carbon credits schemes, Pakistan can reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions, which is necessary to mitigate climate change.
We can earn carbon credits by developing renewable energy and improving energy efficiency.
Ahsan Ul Haq Shaikh
Kasur
