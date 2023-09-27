The mess this country is facing today is one created, in part, by the people themselves. It is we who elect the same people and propel them into the corridors of power again and again to decide our fate only to later call them thieves and corrupt.
We never learn from our mistakes and even go out and risk our lives protesting on behalf of these leaders. Sometimes I feel like a pawn on a chess board defending the king for nothing in return.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
