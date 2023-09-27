Leadership deficit

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Caretaker PM at the UN’ (September 24, 2023). As rightly mentioned in the editorial, the most effective way to communicate Pakistan’s message to the UN and show some seriousness in curtailing extra and unnecessary expenses would have been for the caretaker PM to address the UN General Assembly (UNGA) via video link. The people pin their hopes on one leader after another, either democratically elected or otherwise, but it all comes to naught within a few years or even months. There is a chronic dearth of true, compassionate and concerned leadership in Pakistan, causing many to fall into despair. This does not mean we do not have good leaders in the country, only that they are likely avoiding going into politics.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada