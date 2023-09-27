HBL, TPL Insurance join hands

LAHORE: TPL Insurance has announced a strategic collaboration with HBL Islamic Banking to redefine takaful coverage for HBL Islamic Car Finance clients.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, a key feature of TPL Insurance – WTO’s takaful services is immediate policy issuance and ensuring prompt coverage for clients. Another essential aspect is risk mitigation through Islamic insurance, also known as takaful services, for non-life businesses. This approach aligns seamlessly with ethical principles in accordance with Islamic rules.

TPL Insurance CEO Muhammad Aminuddin said this was a welcome solution for existing and new customers to avail Pakistan’s best auto takaful coverage, while it was also an addition of a new feature to HBL Islamic CarFinance. The partnership further strengthens ties between HBL and TPL Insurance, he added.

HBL Islamic Head Retail Banking Raja Sohail Siraj said the partnership highlights HBL Islamic Banking’s commitment to support its clients’ strategic needs. The bank is poised to reshape the takaful landscape and deliver unparalleled value and service to clients. With tailor-made financial solutions, it will continue to maintain its lead as the eminent Islamic banking player in the industry, he added.