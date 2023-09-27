LCCI, Polish embassy to address water crisis

LAHORE: The Polish Embassy and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) agreed to collaborate on addressing water-related challenges in Pakistan, during a meeting held on Tuesday.

Sergiusz Moskal, the Third Secretary of the Political Economic Section at the Embassy of Poland, visited LCCI to shed light on the upcoming Water and Energy Expo, organized by the Polish Embassy in the final week of October 2023.

The expo will showcase the latest technologies and solutions offered by Polish companies in the fields of water management, sanitation, and renewable energy. President of LCCI, Kashif Anwar, emphasised the paramount importance of addressing water-related challenges in Pakistan.

He said that access to clean and purified drinking water is not just a necessity but a fundamental human right. Anwar also lamented the global issue of inadequate access to clean water, affecting millions, including local communities in Pakistan and stressed that unsafe and unpurified water sources are breeding grounds for waterborne diseases, posing a grave threat to public health.

He called for collective responsibility to innovate solutions to combat this crisis and expressed LCCI's wholehearted support for the Polish Embassy's initiative. Moskal expressed his gratitude for the potential collaboration between LCCI and the Pak Water and Energy Expo.

He elaborated on the three primary areas of focus for Polish companies involved in this effort. First, they aim to devise strategies to mitigate urban flooding, a prevalent issue in many cities worldwide.

Second, they plan to address wastewater treatment, particularly the problem of sewage contaminating rivers and underutilization of water resources. Finally, and perhaps most crucially, they aspire to improve access to safe drinking water.

Highlighting Poland's advanced technological capabilities, LCCI's Senior Vice President remarked that Poland stands out as a leader in technology, offering innovative solutions that can greatly benefit Pakistan's water and energy sector.