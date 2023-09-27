Non-bailable arrest warrant for Moonis Elahi issued

PTI leader and formal federal minister for water resources Moonis Elahi. — X/@MoonisElahi6

LAHORE: An Accountability Court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Moonis Elahi in development projects corruption case. Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmed Vir heard the NAB’s request seeking to declare Moonis an absconder. NAB said the bureau chairman had issued a warrant for Moonis Elahi on August 11 and efforts were made to arrest him but the accused was deliberately hiding.

The accused has not been investigated despite being summoned and he should be declared an absconder. On the request of NAB, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Moonis Elahi till October 5. The court adjourned the proceedings until the next hearing.