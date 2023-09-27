Maryam Nawaz returns to Lahore

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz returned to Lahore from London on Tuesday. Party supporters warmly welcomed Maryam Nawaz at the Lahore Airport, chanting slogans in support of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PMLN.
Maryam Nawaz had travelled to London a few days ago to participate in important party meetings.
During her four-day visit to London, the PMLN chief organiser held meetings with various delegations at her brother Hasan Nawaz’s office. Sources indicate that following her return to Lahore, Maryam Nawaz will oversee the preparations for welcoming Nawaz Sharif on October 21.
Miftah discloses they have done public opinion survey in July this year, which showed Imran Khan ahead of all in...
Similarly, Advocate Amanullah Kanrani, counsel for petitioner Sheikh Rashid, sought adjournment in review petitions...
The accused has not been investigated despite being summoned and he should be declared an absconder
Don’t try to elevate your political stature by making statements about Nawaz Sharif, Sanaullah says
At outset of hearing, counsel for Sanjrani adopted the stance that the said house had been surrendered
There are real challenges lying ahead, as certain projected foreign loans may not be materialised