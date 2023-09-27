Maryam Nawaz returns to Lahore

PMLN Senior Vice President and Cheif Organiser Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz returned to Lahore from London on Tuesday. Party supporters warmly welcomed Maryam Nawaz at the Lahore Airport, chanting slogans in support of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PMLN.

Maryam Nawaz had travelled to London a few days ago to participate in important party meetings.

During her four-day visit to London, the PMLN chief organiser held meetings with various delegations at her brother Hasan Nawaz’s office. Sources indicate that following her return to Lahore, Maryam Nawaz will oversee the preparations for welcoming Nawaz Sharif on October 21.