No light for 20 hours

Rawalpindi:The residents of Defence Road/Saleha Street at Adiala Road are deprived of light for over 20-hours from 11:20 p.m. on Sunday night till the filing of this report on Monday.

Families were facing worst shortage of water due to prolonged power blackout of over 20-hours.The performance of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) stands exposed as the electricity system of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is playing on the nerves of the consumers who have to brave prolonged power outages fluctuations, tripping and low voltage for the past many days. The affected residents were gathered here at Adiala Complaint Centre requesting to resolve their issue but in vain. All telephone numbers of Iesco officials were off and there was no staff to resolve their issue.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Executive Engineer (XEN) Tariqabad, Rashid Sarki assured to restore power supply but in vain. He told ‘The News’ that he was sending staff to resolve issue. But, he was not attending phone of consumers now. ‘The News’ again and again tried to contact to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Chief Officer Dr Amjad but he was not attended telephone.

Interestingly, available officers of Iesco claim they were unaware of prolonged power outages in Saleha Street. The concerned officers either ran away from their offices or set their telephone sets aside to avoid public complaints. Some of them while talking to ‘The News’ claimed that 11-KV pylon had fallen down and Adiala feeder has developed a major fault. Some officials claimed that it was a prolonged shutdown while some termed it unannounced loadshedding. While, some of them were claiming that people were facing darkness due to last night storm. But, nobody come forward to resolve this issue.