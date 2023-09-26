AIOU reschedules exams of 29 Sept

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rescheduled the exams of various course codes of matriculation, FA/I.Com including 208, 212, 355 and 357.

The exams scheduled on September 29 have been rescheduled and will now be held on October 6 due to the holiday announced by the Federal government on account of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

According to the controller examinations, already issued roll number slips will be valid for the new dates, there will be no change in examination centres and timings. Meanwhile, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered admissions in BA (associate degree), BBA, associate degree in education, B.Ed., BS (ODL), and postgraduate diploma programs in the second phase of the autumn semester 2023 for overseas Pakistani and international students. The last date to apply for these programs is September 30, 2023, and students can only apply online, according to a press release on Monday.

It is worth mentioning here that AIOU is the only university in the country providing educational opportunities for Pakistanis living all over the world. In the last semester, more than 500 students enrolled from 36 countries, including Australia, Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Turkey, South Africa, Iran, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, and others. Vice-Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has set a target to enrol 10,000 international students in the next five years.