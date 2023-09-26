Bahrain says two soldiers dead in attack near Saudi-Yemen border

MANAMA: Two soldiers from Bahrain were killed along the border between war-torn Yemen and Saudi Arabia, the Bahraini military said on Monday, in an attack highlighting persistent insecurity in the area.

The victims “were martyred while performing their sacred national duty to defend the southern borders of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”, which has led a military coalition against Yemen´s Huthi rebels since 2015, the military said in a statement.

The incident occurred as Saudi Arabia is pushing for a durable ceasefire nearly a year and a half after agreeing to a truce with the Huthis that has largely held despite officially expiring last October.

The statement from Bahrain´s military said the “terrorist act” was perpetrated by Huthi “attack drones” in an undisclosed location in southern Saudi Arabia, “despite the cessation of military operations between the parties to the war in Yemen”.

The Saudi coalition did not respond to a request for comment on Monday and there was no immediate comment from the Huthis. Bahrain was one of several countries that contributed troops to the coalition mobilised by Saudi Arabia after the Huthis ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa in 2014.