No additional team in PSL-9, decides governing council

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Governing Council has decided not to add another team in the ninth edition and the six-team PSL will most probably will be conducted from February 8 to March 24, 2024.

The decision was taken in the PSL governing council meeting chaired by Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, which was convened at the National Cricket

Academy in Lahore on Monday.

The meeting covered a wide range of important topics, resulting in several key decisions and discussions. It was confirmed that no additional team would be added for the forthcoming season.

The PCB also expressed its commitment to women's cricket by exploring opportunities for women's league matches or exhibition games during HBL PSL. The schedule will be finalised during the next meeting. The PCB emphasised its intention to collaborate closely with the franchises to consider alternative venues as part of contingency planning.

A comprehensive discussion on the organisation of HBL PSL 9, including digital, media rights, and other commercial assets tender processes, was held. Additionally, a report on the previous edition of HBL PSL was presented during the meeting, and franchise representatives were briefed on the success of the eighth edition.

The franchises extended their appreciation to the PCB, government agencies, and all stakeholders for their collaborative efforts in successfully delivering the event at four venues.