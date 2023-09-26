NRL making bunker fuel

KARACHI: National Refinery Limited (NRL) said on Monday it had started producing and supplying very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), also known as bunker fuel, after making changes in its crude mix and production process.

VLSFO is a premium and environment-friendly fuel that is mandatory for all sea vessels under the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020 regulation, which aims to reduce sulphur emissions from ships.

“National Refinery Limited is pleased to announce the production and supply of very low sulphur furnace oil (VLSFO) also known as ‘bunker fuel’ after necessary changes in crude mix and adjustments in the production process,” NRL said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“Due to limited availability, its demand is stable. The supply of VLSFO shall assist in maintaining sustainable refinery operations independent of seasonal factors.” NRL is the country’s only lube refinery and produces a variety of petroleum products and lubricants, including motor gasoline, kerosene, jet fuel, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and asphalt.