Zong CEO meets IT minister

ISLAMABAD : Zong 4G CEO and chairman Huo Junli met with interim IT & Telecommunication Minister Dr. Umar Saif on Monday and reaffirmed the company's pledge to invest in the country's digital future.
Huo Junli highlighted Zong 4G's role in leading the telecommunication industry and driving Pakistan's digital transformation, a statement said. He also discussed ways to foster social and digital inclusion and ensure that technology reaches every corner of the country. The meeting also spotlighted the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, with Zong 4G envisioning a transformative "information superhighway" connecting the two nations, the statement said.
This initiative aims to facilitate seamless technology transfer and knowledge exchange from China to Pakistan, catalyzing Pakistan's progress and development. The meeting underscores Zong 4G's unwavering commitment to propel Pakistan's digital evolution, solidify its leadership in the telecommunications sector, and foster international collaborations that illuminate a brighter digital future, the statement said.
KARACHI: National Refinery Limited said on Monday it had started producing and supplying very low sulphur fuel oil ,...
KARACHI: ABHI, an embedded finance company, announced on Monday a partnership with Pakistan Cables Limited , the...
London: Russia has succeeded in avoiding G7 sanctions on most of its oil exports, a shift in trade flows that will...
LAHORE: Pakistan has a per capita income of $1,300 where 40 percent of its population is living below the poverty...
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has warned the public against investing in a fraudulent...
KARACHI: KARACHI: The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan on Monday rejected the accusations by the Oil and Gas...