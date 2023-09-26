AbhiSalary launched at PCL

KARACHI: ABHI, an embedded finance company, announced on Monday a partnership with Pakistan Cables Limited (PCL), the country's leading cable manufacturer, to offer AbhiSalary - Earned Wage Access to its employees.

AbhiSalary is a service that allows employees to access their earned salary anytime, anywhere throughout Pakistan using the ABHI mobile app, SMS, or WhatsApp. It aims to promote financial wellness by providing employees with greater financial flexibility and helping them manage their expenses without resorting to loan sharks, family, or friends. The service is cost-free and easy to set up for employers.

Mohammad Zaidi, Chief Commercial Officer at ABHI, said the partnership was a significant step towards empowering employees to take control of their financial well-being.

"ABHI is thrilled to partner with Pakistan Cables Limited to provide AbhiSalary to its employees. Through this collaboration, we empower employees to access their earned salary, and take control of their financial well-being," he said in a statement.