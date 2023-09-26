SNGPL cuts off 111 connections, imposes Rs2.6m fine

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Monday, disconnecting 111 connections, imposing a fine of Rs 2.698 million and processing 881 under-billing cases.

In Lahore, a regional team disconnected three connections for illegal use of gas and another three for use of compressor. In Bahawalpur, a regional team disconnected eight connections for use of compressor and another for illegal use. As many as 42 under-billing cases were processed. The company disconnected 14 connections for illegal use of gas in Multan. A regional team imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on gas pilferers. In Sheikhupura, three connections were disconnected. In Peshawar, the company disconnected 21 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections. A regional team lodged one FIR against gas thieves.

In Rawalpindi, a regional team disconnected seven gas connections while imposing a fine of Rs 0.1 million for gas theft. In Mardan, 53 domestic under-billing cases were processed while imposing a fine of Rs 0.34 million. In Sialkot, the company disconnected nine connections for use of compressor and one commercial meter under-billing case was processed. ln Sargodha, 617 under-billing cases were processed and 3 meters were disconnected for use of compressor and eight meters were disconnected for illegal use of gas. A regional team in Gujranwala processed 149 under-billing cases and six meters were disconnected for use of compressor. The team also imposed a fine of Rs 875,000 on gas thieves. In Gujrat, five connections were disconnected for illegal use of gas. The company disconnected eight connections for illegal use of gas in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, Six connections were disconnected for illegal use of gas.

A regional team in Faisalabad processed 20 under-billing cases and two connections were disconnected for illegal use of gas and another four for use of compressor. A fine of Rs 72,000 was imposed on gas pilferers.