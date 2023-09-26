Case initiated against son of ex-minister for attacking NAB team

KARACHI: After the lapse of over two years the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur initiated its proceedings against the son of PPP leader Aijaz Jakhrani and others for attacking the NAB team during its raid at the former federal minister’s house in Jacobabad in June 2021.

The NAB Sukkur through a notice directed Rafay Hussain Jakhrani son of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aijaz Jakhrani to appear before a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to record his statement. According to the official correspondence, the inquiry has been initiated against Rafay Jakhrani, Mujeeb Jakhrani, Khadim Hussain Bhutto, and others. The failure to comply with the notice sent by Imran Ali Shaikh, Deputy Director of NAB, Sukkur would entail penal consequences of S 2 of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 and all the enabling provisions of NAO 1999, the NAB document says.

Earlier on June 28, 2021, an NAB Sukkur team was attacked by a violent mob during the search and execution of arrest warrants against accused PPP leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, former federal minister in Jacobabad. This action followed NAB’s investigation against officers and officials of the Education Works Department, Jacobabad, and others on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the allegations of embezzlement of funds in Sindh Education Reforms Programme, District Jacobabad. Arrest warrants of accused Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, former federal minister, were issued by the competent authority and to execute the warrants of arrest, the NAB Sukkur planned a search of Aijaz Jakhrani’s house.

During the process the NAB team met huge resistance and a large violent mob clashed with them causing injuries and damaging Black Vigo GPA-919, a Hiace van, and a police mobile.

The NAB Chairman ordered the Director General, NAB, Sukkur to conduct an inquiry. The Jacobabad’s Civil Lines Police on July 2, 2021, registered an FIR on behalf of the state against 250 miscreants including Zafar Ali Buriro, Khadim Hussain Bhutto, Waseem Jakhrani and others who reportedly attacked the NAB team. The name of the son of Aijaz Jakhrani, Rafay, who was leading the mob was not mentioned in the police document. At that time the NAB officials had not gone to the police station to lodge the case. Later NAB Sukkur Inspector Abdul Razzaq Sirohi applied to Jacobabad SSP for registration of the case, accusing Rafay Jakhrani, son of Aijaz Jakhrani, of leading the attackers but the police did not include his name in the FIR.