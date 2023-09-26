 
close
Tuesday September 26, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Court rejects Fawad’s plea in ECP proceedings case

By APP
September 26, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amir Farooq on Monday rejected the plea of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry against the proceedings of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The former minister made the position that the same application could not be proceeded on two forums. It may be mentioned that Fawad Chaudhry had challenged the proceedings of the same matter on two different forums.