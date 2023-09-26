Court rejects Fawad’s plea in ECP proceedings case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amir Farooq on Monday rejected the plea of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry against the proceedings of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The former minister made the position that the same application could not be proceeded on two forums. It may be mentioned that Fawad Chaudhry had challenged the proceedings of the same matter on two different forums.