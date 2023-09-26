Court rejects Fawad’s plea in ECP proceedings case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amir Farooq on Monday rejected the plea of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry against the proceedings of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The former minister made the position that the same application could not be proceeded on two forums. It may be mentioned that Fawad Chaudhry had challenged the proceedings of the same matter on two different forums.
LONDON: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has assured British investors that Pakistan is committed to the...
ISLAMABAD: Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, senior judge of the Supreme Court and member of Supreme Judicial Council , has...
ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party on Monday cleared the Operational...
ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani awaits the fulfillment of the constitutional requirement to summon a session...
The recognition of Israel by Pakistan is an extremely sensitive and an emotional issue. There are a hundred political,...
ISLAMABAD: The EU has released an additional €1 million in humanitarian aid to respond to the floods that have...