There is need for new party in Pakistan: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing a press conference in this undated photo — APP

KARACHI: Former prime minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has hinted that a new political party might be formed in the country.

Appearing on the talk show of a private TV channel on Monday, he said there was both a need and space for a new political party in the current scenario.While criticising the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the ex-prime minister said the past rulers (belonging to the PDM) should have stepped down had they felt that former chief of army staff general (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa had been posing a hindrance to their rule.

The PDM’s regime later had eight to nine months after the retirement of General (retired) Bajwa and that was enough time for any government to deliver, he remarked.

He said that the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during his regime lasting for three years and eight months didn’t spend a single penny on any work, but the list of the works accomplished by the PDM’s government was equally empty. “The PDM’s government didn’t take the decisions that should have been taken,” he said.

He said the order given by former chief justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial just before his retirement for restoring the National Accountability Bureau to its original shape would create problems for the upcoming rulers in delivering the goods. “The little expectation I have from someone to deliver has ended after this decision,” he added.