126 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab

LAHORE:A continuous surge in dengue fever cases has been witnessed as 126 new confirmed cases were reported from various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The latest update from the Health Department, as of Sunday, revealed a total of 3,522 confirmed dengue cases spread across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Notably, Lahore leads with 1,417 cases, followed by Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, documenting 854, 462, 173, and 144 cases, respectively.

Lahore reported 42 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi 48, Multan 16, Faisalabad 06while Gujranwala 04 during the last 24 hours.Additionally, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Khushab, Chiniot and Mianwali each reported 01 new case.

Currently, 120 dengue patients are under treatment in various hospitals across the province with 42 of them in Lahore district.

Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, has appealed to the citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever and urged them to cooperate with the health department teams.

For dengue treatment, information, or complaints, citizens can contact the health department’s free helpline at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are pivotal in curbing the dengue spread in Punjab.

Meanwhile, anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Shahzada Yousaf visited Model Town Housing Society on Sunday he inspected anti-dengue arrangements.

He urged the house owners to adopt dengue preventive measures. He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed monitoring of dengue larvae elimination.

He checked the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nabeel Memon visited Cantonment Board to inspect anti-dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings. He also reviewed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larvae presence.

He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-120 while other assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored the anti-dengue arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process.

Meanwhile, the district administration, during a crackdown on illegal sale of petrol, sealed six sale points and five LPG decanting shops during the last 24 hours.