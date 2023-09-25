PU awards PhD degrees to 10 scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars. According to details, Azra Rafique was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Information Management, Muhammad Awais in the subject of Communication Studies, Madiha Maqsood in the subject of Communication Studies, Noor Muhammad in the subject of Molecular Biology, Namood-E-Sahar in the subject of Home Economics (Housing, Home Management & Interior Design), Khalid Mahmood in the subject of Zoology, Muhammad Waqar in the subject of Applied Hydrology, Saad Ahmad Khan in the subject of Computer Science, Zoonia Naseeb in the subject of International Relations and Muhammad Ahsan Raza in the subject of Zoology.