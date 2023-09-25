PU awards PhD degrees to 10 scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars. According to details, Azra Rafique was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Information Management, Muhammad Awais in the subject of Communication Studies, Madiha Maqsood in the subject of Communication Studies, Noor Muhammad in the subject of Molecular Biology, Namood-E-Sahar in the subject of Home Economics (Housing, Home Management & Interior Design), Khalid Mahmood in the subject of Zoology, Muhammad Waqar in the subject of Applied Hydrology, Saad Ahmad Khan in the subject of Computer Science, Zoonia Naseeb in the subject of International Relations and Muhammad Ahsan Raza in the subject of Zoology.
LAHORE:A continuous surge in dengue fever cases has been witnessed as 126 new confirmed cases were reported from...
LAHORE:Kinnaird College for Women recently hosted the closing ceremony of the project ‘Globalising Research and...
LAHORE:UET Lahore organised the UET TV upgradation ceremony here on Sunday.Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman,...
LAHORE:Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan has intervened to facilitate the release of outstanding dues amounting to...
LAHORE:No respite for the consumers from increasing prices of vegetables and fruits. Adding fuel to the hardships of...
LAHORE:Governor Balighur Rehman has asked the Japanese ambassador to consider the inclusion of Pakistan in the...