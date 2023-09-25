 
September 25, 2023
Two siblings hurt in gas cylinder blast in Jauhar

By Our Correspondent
September 25, 2023

Two siblings were injured due to an explosion in their residential flat in Block 13 of theGulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood on Sunday. Police and rescue workers took the casualties to the hospital.

Police said that a brother and a sister were injured as a result of the blast, adding that the explosion apparently occurred due to a leak in a gas cylinder at their home. Officials identified the victims as Haider Bakhsh and Khalida.