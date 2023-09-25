Two siblings hurt in gas cylinder blast in Jauhar

Two siblings were injured due to an explosion in their residential flat in Block 13 of theGulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood on Sunday. Police and rescue workers took the casualties to the hospital.
Police said that a brother and a sister were injured as a result of the blast, adding that the explosion apparently occurred due to a leak in a gas cylinder at their home. Officials identified the victims as Haider Bakhsh and Khalida.
