CAA, others told to confirm if explosive detectors have been upgraded

The Sindh High Court has directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and others to file comments with regard to the upgradation of explosive detector devices for improvising safety and security measures at airports, aerodromes, aircraft and civil aviation installations/parking areas.

The direction came on an application seeking compliance with a court order for revamping explosive detector devices. The order of the court had come on a petition of a public interest law association of Pakistan that questioned the manufacturing and use of bomb detectors, Khoji, being licensed and manufactured by the Airport Security Force (ASF).

The applicant’s counsel submitted that the court had earlier directed the CAA to make necessary arrangements for obtaining equipment or technology for the ASF if the present explosive detector Khoji is required to be revamped for improvising the safety and security measures at airports, aerodromes, aircraft and civil aviation installations/parking areas.

He said the court had directed the ASF to maintain foolproof safety and security at all airports, aerodromes, aircraft and civil aviation installations and also safeguard civil aviation against acts of unlawful interference in accordance with the ASF Act.

He submitted that the court also asked the director generals of the CAA and the ASF to convene a high-profile meeting to revisit the security measures in the larger public interest.

The applicant’s counsel said the court also observed that in case any further endeavors/measures are required to modernize and revamp the present detector “Khoji” and or some alternate or additional or any other advanced technology is required to be opted, added or preferred for improvising the safety and security measures at airports, aerodromes, aircraft and civil aviation installations/parking areas, the CAA shall make necessary arrangements for such equipment or technology for the ASF.

He submitted that no substantial action has been taken to date by the official and no information has been made public regarding the effectiveness of the controversial explosive detection device used to provide security at airports. He submitted that the ASF and the CAA was approached to inquire about the compliance with the court directives and as to whether remedial measures were adopted by the public body.

He said that the ASF gave an insufficient reply with regard to compliance with the court directives and failed to provide any documentary proof in support of the findings that the explosive detector was effective and not fraudulent. The court was requested to directed the ASF and other respondent to submit the compliance report.

A division bench headed by Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed, after hearing the applicant’s counsel. issued notices to the ASF, the CAA and others and called their comments on October 20.

The petitioner had sought a restraining order against the CAA and the ASF from licensing, manufacturing and using the “Khoji” bomb detector alleging that the same was being made by adopting a bogus technology.