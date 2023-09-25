Haseeb Queen, Abdullah Love, Market Leader win cup events

LAHORE: The day at Lahore Race Club was full of surprises with big shocks given by Haseeb Queen, Abdullah Love and Market Leader here on Sunday.

Mafnood JR kicked off the day with a big win in the opening race. That factor of surprise did not end here because Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and John Princess that took second and third places, respectively, were not among those expected to pose a challenge but they came up at positions with style.

Haseeb Queen turned out to be the winner of the Lahore Race Club Riding School Cup. Olympic Queen that was on fluke claimed the second position while Gujjar Queen from nowhere galloped to fill the podium at third place.

In the third race, Abdullah Love was in love with place but it jumped above all to clinch the September Cup. Even the second position that was won by Macs also came as a big time surprise while Naveed-e-Sahar ended third.

Market Leader emerged triumphant in Sultan Muhammad Tughlaq Cup. Contrary to the expectations, Sand Storm and Mera Gondal secured second and third places, respectively.

In the fifth and final contention of the day, Jalpana Prince took the paddock far ahead of every other challenger. Emerging Star, which was expected to spring a surprise, settled for a place while to the surprise of all Zaman Sahib was third.