No discussion on electoral alliance with PPP: Chaudhry Shafay

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has dispelled the impression of forging his party’s electoral alliance with Pakistan People’s Party.

In a statement, Shafay Hussein, son of PMLQ chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussein, said that his party had not discussed election alliance with PPP.

After a meeting between co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujat Hussein, the speculations of poll alliance were doing the round. However, Chaudhry Shafay Hussein dispelled the impression. After the split in Chaudhry family, the group of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi joined PTI while Shujat's group put its weight behind PMLN.