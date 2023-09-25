No discussion on electoral alliance with PPP: Chaudhry Shafay

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has dispelled the impression of forging his party’s electoral alliance with Pakistan People’s Party.
In a statement, Shafay Hussein, son of PMLQ chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussein, said that his party had not discussed election alliance with PPP.
After a meeting between co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujat Hussein, the speculations of poll alliance were doing the round. However, Chaudhry Shafay Hussein dispelled the impression. After the split in Chaudhry family, the group of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi joined PTI while Shujat's group put its weight behind PMLN.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Functional Secretary General and former Federal Minister for Information and...
KARACHI: Dr Nasim Shahzad, a Singaporean of Pakistani origin, and owner of Singapore-based Company Mienhardt, which is...
KARACHI: Aircraft between Karachi and Lahore have received reports of GPS signal problems, Geo News reported.According...
LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited continued raids in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Sunday...
LAHORE: Uncontrolled diabetes among millions of diabetics is now resulting in vision loss due to ‘diabetic...