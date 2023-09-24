Pakhtun Culture Day marked

PESHAWAR: The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) on Saturday marked the Pakhtun Culture Day.

A press release said that the event served as a testament to the party’s dedication towards safeguarding and promoting the heritage of the Pakhtuns.

The significance of Pashtun culture cannot be ignored as it represents the collective identity, values, and traditions of a resilient and diverse populace, the press release said.

By preserving these cultural elements, we not only honour our shared history, but also pave the way for a stronger and more unified future.

The PkMAP calls for the inclusion of Pashto language in the educational curriculum with the objective to safeguard and nurture the Pakhtun cultural legacy.

By integrating Pashto into the educational system, PkMAP seeks to ensure that the language remained an integral part of the region’s cultural fabric passed down through generations as a cherished inheritance.

The press release said that in a world that often sees divisions, culture stands as a unifying force. It reminds us that, regardless of our differences, we share a common humanity.