Extortion gang facilitator arrested

PESHAWAR: Law enforcement agencies have apprehended the facilitator of an extortion group that has been active in the southern villages of Peshawar for the last several years.

It has been learnt that the group member named Alamgir was arrested for supplying information and details about affluent individuals to his commander, Abdul Raziq, based in Afghanistan.

The arrestee informed investigators that Abdul Raziq contacted him via WhatsApp from Afghanistan to receive information about local residents in the area.He confessed to providing details and videos of several people’s residences before his arrest.