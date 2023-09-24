Govt urged to promote tourism

PESHAWAR: The overseas Pakistanis on Saturday asked the government to promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to generate revenue.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Overseas Business Forum, United Kingdom, Chairman Mohammad Farooq Ahmed said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a beautiful province and it could be a hub for tourism, thus contributing to the national exchequer in the form of revenue. He emphasized the need for organizing exhibitions in different countries to promote business and tourism. The overseas Pakistanis wanted the country to progress, he said.

He said that development of the country was linked to promoting businesses. Therefore, it was necessary to bring about political stability to improve the economy, he said. Farooq Ahmed said that the country’s export should be increased to earn money.