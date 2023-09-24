Building for orphans inaugurated

LAHORE : The building of a complex for orphans was inaugurated in Central Park Society under the auspices of Almarah Foundation here on Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Central Park Mian Tahir Javed along with his wife was the guest of honour.

Among the other guests, famous columnist Hasan Nisar, Chief Executive Officer Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, Khalid Abbas Dar, Abrarul Haq, Khalilur Rehman Qamar and Rehman Faris attended the event.

The guests said that there could be no better act of goodness than the initiative as there was no example of such wonderful sponsorship of orphans.

Addressing the guests, DIG Mehboob Lilla said that the complex would be built in a magnificent style, in which every need of the children would be taken into consideration, along with accommodation for them, a library, sports, a dining room and a play area.

Almarah Foundation Chairperson Sofia Warraich thanked the visiting guests as well as Mian Tahir and his wife who have donated the land for the complex. The event was also attended by prominent socialites and businessmen.