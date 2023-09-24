Building for orphans inaugurated

LAHORE : The building of a complex for orphans was inaugurated in Central Park Society under the auspices of Almarah Foundation here on Saturday.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Central Park Mian Tahir Javed along with his wife was the guest of honour.
Among the other guests, famous columnist Hasan Nisar, Chief Executive Officer Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, Khalid Abbas Dar, Abrarul Haq, Khalilur Rehman Qamar and Rehman Faris attended the event.
The guests said that there could be no better act of goodness than the initiative as there was no example of such wonderful sponsorship of orphans.
Addressing the guests, DIG Mehboob Lilla said that the complex would be built in a magnificent style, in which every need of the children would be taken into consideration, along with accommodation for them, a library, sports, a dining room and a play area.
Almarah Foundation Chairperson Sofia Warraich thanked the visiting guests as well as Mian Tahir and his wife who have donated the land for the complex. The event was also attended by prominent socialites and businessmen.
LAHORE : The President of Pakistan Markzi Muslim League Khalid Masood Sandhu has stated that the sooner the more...
RAWALPINDI : Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company SaqibRafiq presided over a meeting of the Board of...
RAWALPINDI : The Rawalpindi Development Authority on the directives of Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa...
RAWALPINDI : 100-kanal graveyard for minorities under the Shehr-i-Khamoshan project here at RakhDhamial would be...
ISLAMABAD : Over 100 posters depicting hope for world peace, social justice and equal human rights put on display at...
LAHORE : Thaap, in connection with its 12th International Conference, has announced to organise international...