PhD degrees awarded to ten scholars

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to ten of its scholars on Saturday.

According to the details, Zahid Muhammad Ali S/o M Ali has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Urdu, Iram Mujahid Iqbal D/o Mujahid Iqbal in the subject of Botany, Aneeqa Azeem D/o Azeem Akhtar in the subject of Geometics, Habib-ur-Rehman S/o M Rafiq in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in Political Science), Ch Ali Ahmad S/o Ch Aziz Ahmad in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology), Ali Raza S/o Abdul Haq in the subject of Physics, Ayesha Khan D/o Mian Khan in the subject of Islamic Studies, Tariq Mahmood S/o Barkat Ali in the subject of High Energy Physics, Syeda Rabab Zehra D/o Syed M Zafar Kazmi in the subject of Urdu and M Xaaceph Khan S/o M Ashraf Khan in the subject of Zoology.