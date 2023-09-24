Public service to be improved in light of China visit: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has completed his China visit successfully on Saturday.

Naqvi’s China visit remained highly beneficial with regard to bilateral relations especially enhancing cooperation in the agriculture and industry sectors.

The Chinese media also gave a special significance and prominent coverage to Mohsin Naqvi’s visit. Naqvi also inaugurated Ningxia International Friendship Citizen Forum comprising more than 18 countries. He became the first Chief Minister in the history of Pakistan who inaugurated this forum.

Naqvi made an important address in the Ningxia Friendship Citizen Forum and emphasised on peace and prosperity for a bright future in the region. CM in his address declared peace as crucial between Pakistan-China relations.

Owing to the CM’s endeavors, an agreement on the documents was signed to declare Sahiwal and Bahawalpur as ‘Sister Cities’ with the Chinese cities. The cities of Sahiwal and Wuzhong and Bahawalpur and Zong Wei will collaborate in all sectors.

Sister Cities will provide assistance in the economy, trade, science and technology sectors. Sister cities will provide cooperation for the promotion of education, agriculture, health, culture and tourism. The prominent officials of “Sister Cities” and departments concerned will exchange mutual delegations and technology.

CM also visited Ningxia General Hospital and Medical University. He inspected solid waste management, safe city cameras, policing and road infrastructure in Beijing. Naqvi held an important meeting with the Communist Party Secretary Liang Ya Shong at Yangchuan while two Vice Governors organised ceremonies in his honor.

The ministerial delegation of Punjab participated in the 6th China-Arab Expo at Yangchuan. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil also accompanied him.

CM Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the Government of China and government officials accorded him and the delegation a warm welcome. “I especially thank the Secretary of Ningxia Communist Party.” Naqvi extended an invitation to the Party Secretary of Ningxia to visit Punjab and he duly accepted the invitation.

During meetings with the Vice Governor of Ningxia, it was agreed to enhance technical cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, irrigation, industry and information technology. Naqvi monitored health, agricultural research, industry, one window operation and citizen facilities in Ningxia. It will be our utmost endeavor that the people of Punjab benefit from the China visit, he added.

Naqvi said that in the backdrop of China visit, immediate steps will be taken to provide relief to the people of Punjab along with provision of expeditious services in an improved manner.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister directed telephonically the administration and Wasa officials to reach the field and ordered Rescue 1122 and other institutions to make advance preparations in view of apprehension of an emergency situation.

He also directed to take prompt measures for water drainage in the districts adding that special teams should be deployed for water drainage at the main roads and low-lying areas of the rain-hit cities.

Naqvi outlined that the current situation arising out of continuous rain in various cities needs to take emergency measures.