Sunday September 24, 2023
Economic relief

September 24, 2023

Inflation has touched every product and service one can think of. From flour and sugar to diesel and petrol, it appears as though every item is becoming a luxury and that there is no way for ordinary people to make ends meet.

It is high time that the government took necessary steps to control the rise of prices in order to give the people some relief.

Arfa Khan

Karachi