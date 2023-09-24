Biased set up?

With the ECP’s recent announcement scheduling the general elections for the last week of January next year, the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the elections should finally subside, thus leading to a reduction in political instability. However, concerns persist regarding the need to establish a level playing-field for all political parties involved. There is a prevailing belief that conditions are being arranged to favour the PML-N’s success in the elections, a point hotly debated by the PPP, MQM-P, and other significant parties. Regrettably, the caretaker government appears to have largely disregarded the recent directive from the ECP, which explicitly stated that individuals with political affiliations should not be appointed to the federal cabinet.
This situation has created a widespread perception that the caretaker government is merely a continuation of the last PML-N-led coalition government, casting doubt on its neutrality. This perception is further reinforced by Nawaz Sharif’s statement that the PML-N is destined to form the next elected government. In order to guarantee free, fair, transparent, and impartial elections, it is imperative that the caretaker PM promptly requests politically-affiliated individuals in the cabinet to resign from their positions.
Hussain Siddiqui
Islamabad
Once again, Managing Director IMF Kristalina Georgieva has told our government to collect more taxes from the wealthy...
Inflation has touched every product and service one can think of. From flour and sugar to diesel and petrol, it...
Pakistan is one of the most polluted countries in the world, particularly in terms of air pollution. Emissions from...
Pakistan is facing a trifecta of challenges: economic crises, political unrest and climate change. The adverse...
The people of Lahore are suffering due to the city’s smog problem. This issue has been raised numerous times in a...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Elections at last?’ . We have witnessed how our constitution has been...