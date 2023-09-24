Retaining talent

Pakistan is facing a trifecta of challenges: economic crises, political unrest and climate change. The adverse circumstances in the country have led to scores of educated professionals leaving the country.
The loss of so many skilled individuals is only making our economic problems worse. We need to improve the quality of life in our country in order to retain our best and brightest.
Rehana Rafique
Rawalpindi
Once again, Managing Director IMF Kristalina Georgieva has told our government to collect more taxes from the wealthy...
Inflation has touched every product and service one can think of. From flour and sugar to diesel and petrol, it...
Pakistan is one of the most polluted countries in the world, particularly in terms of air pollution. Emissions from...
With the ECP’s recent announcement scheduling the general elections for the last week of January next year, the...
The people of Lahore are suffering due to the city’s smog problem. This issue has been raised numerous times in a...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Elections at last?’ . We have witnessed how our constitution has been...