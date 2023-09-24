 
September 24, 2023
Retaining talent

September 24, 2023

Pakistan is facing a trifecta of challenges: economic crises, political unrest and climate change. The adverse circumstances in the country have led to scores of educated professionals leaving the country.

The loss of so many skilled individuals is only making our economic problems worse. We need to improve the quality of life in our country in order to retain our best and brightest.

Rehana Rafique

Rawalpindi