Toxic shroud

The people of Lahore are suffering due to the city’s smog problem. This issue has been raised numerous times in a variety of domestic and global platforms, but a resolution to the problem remains elusive and, if anything, the problem only appears to have gotten worse.
I want to add my voice to the chorus calling for the authorities to take notice of this issue and reduce air pollution levels in Lahore and other major cities in Pakistan.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
