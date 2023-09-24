Elections in January against constitution: Shahzad Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh lawmaker Shahzad Qureshi demanded on Saturday clean and transparent elections in the country “as soon as possible.”

In a statement, he said the announcement of holding the general elections in January was against the constitution as the polls should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

“There is uncertainty among political parties. Corrupt officers are being deputed in Sindh to rig the elections. Constitutional principles must be maintained,” he commented.

He said democracy had become a joke in the country as public leaders were in jail whereas corrupt persons were running governments. He added that the rulers did not care about the economy or public and they did not want to hold the elections.