Man carrying betel nuts killed as police fire at his car for not stopping during checking

A car driver was killed after police opened fire on the vehicle for not stopping during checking in the Orangi Town area on Saturday. Police high-ups suspended the police team involved in the incident and initiated a departmental inquiry against them.

According to police, the incident took place near Islam Chowk in Orangi Town within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station where four policemen at a checkpoint signalled a car with tinted glasses to stop.

The cops opened fire on the car after the driver sped up the vehicle instead of stopping.

As a result, the driver, who later identified as Ajmal, was seriously wounded. He died on his way to hospital. At least 16 bags containing betel nuts were found in the car, police claimed, adding that a person on a motorcycle was also escorting the car who fired at the cops and managed to flee the scene.

According to the victim's family, the police should have tried to arrest him instead of resorting to straight firing at him. The family said the deceased was carrying smuggled betel nuts in the car and was coming from Hub Chowki to Karachi.

The victim’s cousin, Muzammil, said the police should not have fired directly.

Police officials have taken the four cops allegedly responsible for the incident into custody and initiated a department inquiry against them. The cops taken into custody have been identified as Head Constable Kashif and three constables Waqas, Ahmed and Wazir.

Police said a case would be registered against the four cops for paying negligence as they opened straight fire at the car after the driver did not stop it during checking. Further investigations are under way.