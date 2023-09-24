Drug addict kills wife in Baloch Colony

The body of a woman whose throat had been slit was found on Saturday at a house in the Baloch Colony area within the limits of Tipu Sultan police station.

She was identified as 30-year-old Anila, wife of Shahid Abbas. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police blamed Anila’s murder on her husband, stating that Abbas was said to be a drug addict and had been on the run since the murder.

"We were at home when my nephew came and told us that his father had slit his mother’s throat," said the suspect's brother. He said that after receiving the information from his nephew, he went to the victim’s house and found her dead.

He explained that his brother had gone into hiding and he was an addict of ice, powder and other drugs.

The suspect’s brother told police that Abbas suspected his wife was involved with another person without any genuine reason. He added that the deceased woman had no relations with any other person.

Abbas also did not allow his wife to visit her own family, the brother said.

The couple had been married for more than 15 years and they had four children — three sons and one daughter.

The suspect’s brother said Abbas was also not a responsible father and he often treated his children cruelly. The victim’s son said his father killed his mother by hitting her with a hammer and a blade. Police said they had collected evidence and investigations were under way.