CTD arrests ‘SRA terrorist’

HYDERABAD: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested on Friday a suspect belonging to the banned Sindh Republican Army (SRA) in an intelligence-based raid near Jamshoro Railway Crossing.

A spokesperson for the Hyderabad CTD said that the suspect, Dildar Ali Shoro, was apprehended for providing financial support to SRA terrorists and possessing illegal weapons.

Donation receipts, unlicensed pistols and bullets were recovered from the suspect’s possession. Shah was also an active participant of nationalist parties’ gatherings and rallies, said the spokesperson.

An FIR was registered under Section 11F(6) (membership, support and meetings relating to a proscribed organisation) of the Anti-Terrorism Act was registered against the suspect at the CTD Hyderabad police station.

A day earlier, Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had issued its report of 2023 in which they claimed solving 15 terrorism cases, including the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack case. Officials said that this year, 19 incidents related to terrorism and target killings were reported, including attacks on the KPO, a Chinese project in Ibrahim Haideri, Syed Khalid Raza, Mufti Abdul Qayyum, and Maulana Muhammad Saleem Khatri.

Due to the tireless work of the CTD, 15 cases have been solved in a very short period of time, while only four recent cases are unresolved, which are being worked on with utmost skills, they said.

Moreover, CTD teams arrested 10 suspects in miscellaneous cases while two suspects were killed in police encounters.