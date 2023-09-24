 
September 24, 2023
KU postpones associate degree exams

By Our Correspondent
The University of Karachi postponed on Saturday exams for the associate degrees in science and arts that were to be held on September 25 and 29.

According to a notification issued by the controller of examination Dr Syed Shahid Zaheer, the papers for Sociology - I and Social Work – I, Islamic Studies and Moral Philosophy scheduled on September 25 and 29, respectively, were adjourned. New dates will be announced later.