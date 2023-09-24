MQM-P forms social media team to counter negative perceptions about it

The biggest challenge for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is countering the false perceptions created against it. MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said this on Saturday while addressing a general workers meeting of the party at the Pakistan House.

He told the meeting that the party had a digital media team to fight against the false narrative built up against it by its opponents.

He said the MQM-P was still a force today and it had not become a thing of the past. He added that the party was a wall against dynastic politics.

He asked the party workers to tell the truth about the MQM-P to the entire world. “The truth is our destination. No one can defeat MQM-P with false allegations,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal remarked that the new era required a new way to fight for rights. The MQM-P had made many sacrifices and it stood tall, he said.

Kamal was of the view that no one in the country was listening to the problems of 30 million people of Karachi. Our neighbouring country, India, was sending missions to the moon while people in Karachi were falling into open manholes, he lamented.

He said the MQM-P was disliked because it had taken to the streets to demand legitimate rights of the city.

He stated that the MQM-P would keep its digital media team active all the time. The party was to start a struggle on social media to solve Karachi's problems, after it had foiled the Pakistan Peoples Party's conspiracy in the census, he said. Dr Farooq Sattar, another senior deputy convener of the party, said the MQM-P had introduced a new philosophy to the Pakistani politics, and the party had always brought youths to the assemblies.

He added that the party’s social media team would fight for the rights of Pakistanis on every platform and speak against every injustice to them.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the MQM-P convener has claimed that the state’s policy dictated the outcome of the 2018 general elections rather than the will of the people. However, he remarked, policy considerations would not impede anyone in this year’s polls.

He convener that the party’s recent public gathering showed significantly more strength than those of the opposition parties’, instilling confidence in everyone that the MQM-P would win the elections.

He pointed out that historically, Karachi’s residents had consistently voted for the Muttahida’s candidates and contributed to the party’s successes. He expressed the hope that the city’s voters would once again ensure the success of the MQM-P’s chosen representatives in the upcoming polls.

He reiterated that non-local representatives would not be imposed upon them this time round like in the previous elections, and encouraged interested individuals to submit their applications through the party’s website to contest the polls.

He stressed the importance of all party workers and officials expediting their preparations for the elections. He also emphasised the need for the relevant department to efficiently carry out their duties, underlining the significance of every department within the organisation in the polling process.