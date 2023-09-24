PTI leader arrested in Bajaur

PESHAWAR: A former MNA and president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Bajaur Gul Zafar was arrested during a raid on Saturday. Reports said the former MNA was arrested by the local police and officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment. He was called by the ACE a few times to appear in an inquiry against him and other lawmakers at their office in Lower Dir.

The reports said the police and ACE staff conducted raid on the house of Gul Zafar who was arrested and shifted to the lock up. A short video of the former MNA later went viral on social media from behind the bars in which he reiterated his support to the PTI chairman Imran Khan. Secretary General of the PTI Umar Ayub Khan condemned the arrest of the former MNA.