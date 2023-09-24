SAPM orders removing bottlenecks in manpower export

ISLAMABAD: In pursuance of the directives of the caretaker prime minister to enhance manpower export, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik on Saturday held a meeting with Overseas Employments Promotors (OEPs) in the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development.

The meeting was attended by prominent OEPs who were invited on the basis of their highest performance in export of labour force.

The SAPM underlined the importance of increasing manpower export and invited the participants to provide their valuable input. He assured the OEPs of resolving their issues and discussed means to enhance manpower export in accordance with government instructions.

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) executive director and Immigration and Passport Office DG also attended the meeting. During the meeting, the OEPs raised some technical issues which they had been facing while coordinating with the relevant offices during the process of issuance of visas and clearance of other formalities for the intending emigrants.

The SAPM stressed upon a close coordination and cooperation among all the relevant departments so that export of highly skilled manpower could be maximised. Special instructions were issued to the NAVTTC, Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment/BE&OE and Immigration and Passports DG for assisting the OEPs in areas related to their respective jurisdictions and mandate.

Jawad directed the OEPs to provide a detailed breakup of issues being faced by them along with a proposal for their possible solution thereof within the next three days so that those issues may be resolved immediately in accordance with law.

Furthering the support of Ministry of OP&HRD for the PEOPA representatives, a Special Facilitation Cell for addressing the concerns highlighted by the OECs has been set up under the SAPM supervision in the ministry. “No impediment should come in the way of OECs’ functions in maximising the hurdle-free export of our manpower in different destinations of their work,” he remarked.