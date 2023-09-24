Laser pointer use: Residents near Karachi airport endangering planes

KARACHI: A number of complaints have been made by the pilots about rising incidents of laser light strikes on the airplanes landing or taking off at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, sources within the Air Traffic Control (ATC) said on Saturday.
The lasers lights available commercially can disrupt a pilot’s vision, cause distraction or disorientation during the critical phases of takeoff and landing, subsequently risking the lives of those onboard.
Sources said the pilots reported laser light strikes from the areas of Model Colony, Korangi and Shah Faisal Colony, Pehlwan Goth and other areas located near the Karachi airport. They said that these incidents have surged during the past one week and the national and international airline companies have informed the air traffic controller.
The airplanes come under the laser beam while on the approach for landing at Karachi airport and right after taking off, the pilots reportedly stated in their complaints to the ATC.
Sources said that such instances cause difficulty to the pilots in landing or taking off.
It may be noted that the lasers pointed at airplanes may cause distraction, disruption, and disorientation, which can also risk the lives of those onboard.
PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi on Saturday said Khyber...
LAKKI MARWAT: More than 400 illegal electricity connections were detected and eight transformers were seized during an...
MURREE: Deaths from dengue fever can be prevented, if the treatment guidelines are properly followed by the physicians...
RAWALPINDI: Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, ex-Premier AJK, President Muslim Conference, has urged serious action by the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted parliamentary boards in four...
PESHAWAR: A former MNA and president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Bajaur Gul Zafar was arrested during a raid on...