‘Asian Games to promote socio-culture ties’

Islamabad:The 19th Asian Games, more than games to promote socio-culture ties, said Lt. Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, president, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). The Asian Games, one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world, is set to be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

As one of the most famous games on the world’s largest continent, it is not only a platform for athletes to compete but also a massive economic opportunity for the host country, he said in an interview with China Economic Net (CEN). According to research, previous editions of the Asian Games have generated significant economic benefits, including increased tourism, infrastructure development, and job creation.

China, with its extensive infrastructure and thriving tourism industry, is well-positioned to capitalise on these benefits.

First, hosting the Asian Games requires extensive investment in sports infrastructure. China has been consistently investing in state-of-the-art sports facilities, stadiums, and training centres to support its athletes and promote sports participation among its citizens.

As per the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou Organizing Committee, all competition venues for the Games have been built or renovated to meet the requirements of both the games and the daily recreational and sporting needs of local residents, with a focus on green and sustainable principles supported by high-tech.

Also, the Asian Games attracts thousands of athletes, officials, and spectators from all over the world. This influx of visitors creates a significant boost to the local economy, particularly in the hospitality, transportation, and retail sectors.