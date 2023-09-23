CDA seeks PIDE help for revision of Islamabad master plan

Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will seek the expertise and services of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) for the digitalisation of land records, revision of Islamabad's master plan, and improving civic services for residents of the federal capital.

In this connection, the CDA Chairman Captain (r) Anwarul Haq invited the Vice Chancellor of PIDE Dr. Nadeemul Haq to a meeting at CDA headquarters on Friday. Member Technology and Digitalization of CDA and other officials were also present.