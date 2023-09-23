‘Exercise, walk more important than medicines for healthy life’

Rawalpindi:Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that exercise and walk are more important than medicines for a healthy life and for the treatment of many diseases and that doctors should also spare some time from their busy schedule for physical activities, says a press release.

He did this while leading a walk to kick off a three-day health conference at a hotel in Bhurban. On this occasion, there were a large number of doctors participating in the conference. The participants of the walk walked over two kilometres long mountain track in Bhurban.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said that the reason for most of the health problems is not paying attention to physical activities and for this reason medicines are needed for the treatment of various diseases. He said that the only way to prevent blood pressure, diabetes and many heart diseases is to include exercise and walk in daily life.

Provincial Minister Dr. Javed Akram said that every human life is important for a physician and he tries his best to save a human life. He said that health is also the wealth and most diseases can be fought with natural immunity.

Dr. Javed Akram said that doctors should encourage their patients to adopt a healthy lifestyle instead of relying on medicines, which is a natural way of fighting diseases. He said that consumption of healthy food is also very important.

Organised by the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, this three-day seminar has been divided into various sessions, including the leadership role of women in the heathcare system, covid update, new health challenges, modern research in the treatment of heart diseases.